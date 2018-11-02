Ruffer Investment Company Ltd - Notice of AGM
London, November 2
Ruffer Investment Company Limited
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number41996)
LEI Number: 21380068AHZKY7MKN047
(The "Company")
2 November 2018
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Notice is hereby given that the Fourteenth Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the offices of Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey on 4 December 2018 at 12noon.
The Notice of AGM together with the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 June 2018 has been posted to shareholders.
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.3, the Notice of Annual General Meeting, proxy form, Chairman Letter and accounts have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745001
