Beter Bed Holding NV: M line official sleep supplier for EuroParcs

Beter Bed Holding N.V. recently presented its updated strategy to the market in which sleeping experience, customer relation and service model are critically important elements. International wholesale is an untapped opportunity for Beter Bed Holding and as a result the group is very proud to announce the first results of this strategic update being the cooperation of DBC International, a subsidiary of Beter Bed Holding, with the Dutch family business EuroParcs.

DBC will deliver M line bedroom furniture, such as box springs and mattresses, to the various holiday homes of EuroParcs. M line's slogan 'Sleep well, move better' stands for the pressure-reducing qualities of the M line sleeping systems that improve one's mobility and provide excellent ventilation. Luxury for her guests has always been a top priority for EuroParcs and the alliance with M line will bring the sleeping comfort at EuroParcs to an even higher and distinctive level.

Pieter-Bas Stehmann, Managing Director DBC: 'When talking about health, sleeping is an underestimated phenomenon. While staying at one of EuroParcs resorts one naturally wants to be able to sleep optimally. And this is exactly what M line can provide for.'

Joeri van Duuren, Marketing Manager EuroParcs: 'M line sleeping systems guarantee good mobility and excellent ventilation. Our guests get maximum rest at night and significant more energy during the day.'

Profile EuroParcs

Distinguishing, that's the word that matches EuroParcs very well. The resorts are all situated on A-locations in the Netherlands. Apart from that EuroParcs is distinguishing itself from other offerers by means of the high-quality services and facilities in the parks. Luxury and comfort are being seamlessly combined with rendering top-level service.

Profile DBC / M line

DBC (Dutch Bedding Company) International is the wholesale division of Beter Bed Holding. A range of sleeping systems in various brands is being developed and marketed by DBC via an international dealer network, online channels and via B2B channels.



For more information:

Tom Rausch

DBC International / M line

+31 (0)6 29565524

marketing@mline.nl

Please click on the link below for the Pdf of the press release.

Attachment