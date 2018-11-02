

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) have shown a significant move to the upside during trading on Friday, soaring by 13.8 percent. Newell Brands is climbing further off the nine-year closing low set on Monday.



The jump by Newell Brands comes after the maker of products like Sharpie pens and Elmer's Glue reported third quarter adjusted earnings of $0.81 per share compared to analyst estimates for $0.64 per share.



Newell Brands also raised its full-year earnings forecast to $2.55 to $2.75 per share from $2.45 to $2.65 per share.



