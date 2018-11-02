sprite-preloader
WKN: A0LGHK ISIN: GB00B1JQBT10 Ticker-Symbol: 0PD 
PR Newswire

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, November 2

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:02 November 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):29,516
Highest price paid per share (pence):27.8000
Lowest price paid per share (pence):27.4500
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):27.6139

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,402,165,774 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,402,165,774 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

02 November 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
36027.4516:28:53London Stock Exchange
2627.4516:28:53London Stock Exchange
139927.4516:28:53London Stock Exchange
558727.5016:13:23London Stock Exchange
566727.5515:59:17London Stock Exchange
601827.6015:55:46London Stock Exchange
570427.7015:52:47London Stock Exchange
212527.8011:51:45London Stock Exchange
121227.8011:51:45London Stock Exchange
141827.8011:51:45London Stock Exchange

-ends-


