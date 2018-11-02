Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 02 November 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 29,516 Highest price paid per share (pence): 27.8000 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 27.4500 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 27.6139

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,402,165,774 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,402,165,774 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

02 November 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 360 27.45 16:28:53 London Stock Exchange 26 27.45 16:28:53 London Stock Exchange 1399 27.45 16:28:53 London Stock Exchange 5587 27.50 16:13:23 London Stock Exchange 5667 27.55 15:59:17 London Stock Exchange 6018 27.60 15:55:46 London Stock Exchange 5704 27.70 15:52:47 London Stock Exchange 2125 27.80 11:51:45 London Stock Exchange 1212 27.80 11:51:45 London Stock Exchange 1418 27.80 11:51:45 London Stock Exchange

