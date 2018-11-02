BOURBON: Update on negociations with financial partners

Marseilles, November 2, 2018

BOURBON: Update on negotiations with financial partners

In the framework of its search process for new financing, BOURBON confirms that its search for new financial partners in order to ensure its development and the implementation of BOURBONINMOTION strategic plan is moving forward diligently. The parameters of these potential new financings, in particular their amounts and structures (debt/equity instruments) are not yet determined.

In this context, and in the absence of confirmation of the general waiver renewal to date, BOURBON has obtained the opening of conciliation procedures to the benefit of 22 BOURBON Corporation subsidiaries from the president of the commercial court of Marseilles. These conciliation procedures will allow BOURBON to actively pursue, in an amicable framework, its search for all solutions for its development as well as its discussions with the main creditors and financial lessors of the group.

About BOURBON

Among the market leaders in marine services for offshore oil & gas, BOURBON offers the most demanding oil & gas companies a wide range of marine services, both surface and sub-surface, for offshore oil & gas fields and wind farms. These extensive services rely on a broad range of the latest-generation vessels and the expertise of more than 8,400 skilled employees. Through its 29 operating subsidiaries the group provides local services as close as possible to customers and their operations throughout the world, of the highest standards of service and safety.

BOURBON provides three operating activities (Marine & Logistics, Mobility and Subsea Services) and also protects the French coastline for the French Navy.

In 2017, BOURBON'S revenue came to €860.6 million and the company operated a fleet of 508 vessels.

Placed by ICB (Industry Classification Benchmark) in the "Oil Services" sector, BOURBON is listed on the Euronext Paris, Compartment B.

