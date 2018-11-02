

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets jumped at the open of trade Friday as concerns over global trade relaxed. U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping have expressed optimism about resolving their bitter trade disputes ahead of a high-stakes meeting at the end of November in Argentina.



However, the markets pared their gains late in the afternoon, following the early reversal on Wall Street. Investors reacted positively to the better than expected U.S. jobs report for October, but weakness in shares of tech giant Apple pressured the U.S. markets.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.28 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 0.32 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.16 percent.



The DAX of Germany climbed 0.44 percent and the CAC of France rose 0.32 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.29 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 0.28 percent.



In London, Sage Group jumped 2.65 percent. The company's board has appointed Steve Hare to the role of Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect.



Bookmaker chain Paddy Power Betfair advanced 1.81 percent after its Q3 revenue rose 12 percent on a constant currency basis.



IAG lost 0.61 percent. The British Airways parent projected EBITDAR of about 7.2 billion euros average per annum for 2019-2023, compared to 6.5 billion euros average per annum for 2018-2022 previously.



ArcelorMittal rose 0.27 percent in Amsterdam after it agreed to the binding offer from Liberty House Group for the acquisition of ArcelorMittal Dudelange (Luxembourg) and certain finishing lines at ArcelorMittal Liège (Belgium).



The euro area manufacturing sector expanded at the slowest pace in more than two years in October, final data from IHS Markit showed on Friday. The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index for Eurozone fell to a 26-month low of 52.0 from 53.2 in September.



German manufacturing sector growth eased to its lowest in nearly two-and-a-half years in October as orders dropped for the first time since late-2014, final data from IHS Markit showed on Friday. The manufacturing purchasing managers' index, or PMI, dropped to 52.2 from 53.7 in September.



France's manufacturing sector slowed in October, in line with initial estimations, at the slowest pace in over two years, final figures from IHS Markit showed on Friday. The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, fell to 51.2 from 52.5 in September. The latest reading was the lowest in 25 months.



UK construction sector expansion unexpectedly accelerated in October, but firms were the least optimistic about prospects in nearly six years, survey data from IHS Markit showed on Friday. The IHS Markit/ Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply construction Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, rose to 53.2 from 52.1 in September. Economists had expected a score of 52.



A closely watched report released by the Labor Department on Friday showed employment in the U.S. jumped by much more than anticipated in the month of October. The Labor Department said non-farm payroll employment surged up by 250,000 jobs in October after rising by a downwardly revised 118,000 jobs in September.



Economists had expected an increase of about 190,000 jobs compared to the addition of 134,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



Meanwhile, the report said the unemployment rate in October was unchanged from the previous month at 3.7 percent, its lowest level since hitting 3.5 percent in December of 1969.



With the value of imports rising by more than the value of exports, the Commerce Department released a report on Friday showing the U.S. trade deficit widened more than expected in the month of September. The report said the trade deficit widened to $54.0 billion in September from a revised $53.3 billion in August. Economists had expected the trade deficit to widen to $53.6 billion.



