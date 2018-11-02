MEDH surpassed revenue expectations, new CFO position, and SEC uplist progress.

Cheyenne, Wyoming--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2018) -MedX Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: MEDH) has completed all of its building obligations in the Cities of: Waverly, Minnetonka and Nisswa. Year-to-date our wholly owned subsidiary MJ Builders of MN has reached gross sales over $2.11 Million USD and surpassed all projections and expectations. The company affirms that the shortage of skilled trades has increased the demand for our General Contracting and building services, which should allow MJ Builders of MN to expand exponentially. MJ Builders of MN is operating at 36% Profit Margins with minimal debt and liability. The Second Subsidiary, DDG Properties, LLC. has maintained high levels of residual income; although, the development of the commercial property in Albertville has been delayed due to the shortage of staff, we anticipate continued growth in the value of all real estate owned. The Company is efficiently operating and has more than enough earned revenues to pay all of its expenses and support itself.

As previously reported in our Q2 of 2018, MedX Holdings has decided to enforce its contractual rights and release the acquisition of the Maverick Group, all cash and equivalents were returned in full and no activities took place for MedX Holdings to report. We wish the management and staff of The Maverick Group the best of luck and success in their endeavors.

MedX Holdings, Inc. will no longer have any involvement in ancillary products, licensing, lease agreements, production, processing, distribution, or transportation of anything related to the Marijuana industry. The Board of Directors has concluded that this is not a sector that the company has experience in, nor is there time to study and research any expansion into these fields. This also includes any building or construction opportunities in California; at this time, the company feels it is best to focus on our work in Minnesota and adjacent states.

Currently, MedX Holdings is interviewing candidates with significant experience in the public sector to become MedX Holdings Chief Operations Officer and Investor Relations Contact. Interested parties need to submit their resumes to mark@medxholdings.co; this position will also include a seat on the Board of Directors. Further information regarding this will be tweeted from the official Twitter account as it becomes available.

The Company wants to inform all shareholders that it is our intention to change the Company name and Ticker symbol through FINRA, become fully reporting with the SEC, and change from a Pink Sheet status OTC Stock to a QX Tier Stock. This has been the objective and direction of the CEO from day 1, and while the process is arduous, the inevitable platform for MedX Holdings, Inc. (MJ Miller Holdings, LLC.) will be a QX Tier.

Recently, a pre-existing convertible debenture was presented for conversion and denied. The original owner Ci3 Companies sold their interest in a $3,000.00 Note to Q Equity Corp for an undisclosed amount with the intentions of liquidating 12,000,000 converted shares into the market. This request was denied for the following reasons:

1. The sale of the debenture was never presented to management for review to approve the transaction as stated in the original Convertible Debenture; therefore, making the Note worthless.

2. The documents presented were done in a fraudulent manner that was inaccurate, and when vetted against previous documentation proved to be false and misleading.

This Convertible Note carries no interest and no due date. The Board of Directors have concluded that the $3,000.00 will be paid to the original Note Holder and the debt will be removed from the books. The company was then prompted to initiate safe guards against fraud like this in the future by requiring a stock issuance affidavit from the CEO or Chairman of the Board for any future conversions that may occur.

The Company wishes to inform Shareholders that we are currently soliciting $2.5 Million USD from accredited investors for our Mini-Storage Project. The original Memorandum is in its final stages of completion and we expect to present it through our website www.medxholdings.co. This opportunity will allow both large and small investors the ability to have ownership in a 1,020 Unit Storage Facility. Each Investor will have 1st position security against the real estate and the buildings; as well as, Series A Preferred Shares for secondary measures. More information regarding the residual payments and royalties for investors will come via our Official Twitter account and our website in the near future.

"We have managed to accomplish huge milestones this year, and we are laser focused on the future." Mark Miller, CEO stated. "We want 100% transparency with our shareholders, and we want our investing community to know that MedX Holdings as a company is building value in every step it takes; the company is not out leveraging its shares or creating toxic debt; rather we are keeping things in house and entertaining new ideas to share the Company's valued assets with its shareholders; by soliciting directly to the core group of people who support us. We are stronger together, and the company is growing, this is our time!"

ABOUT: MedX Holdings

MedX Holdings has acquired companies in the construction and real estate industry, and is expanding its operations through those subsidiaries.

