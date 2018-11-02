

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market got off to a positive start Friday, but began to pare its gains after the first hour of trade. The market slipped further in the afternoon, following the early reversal on Wall Street.



The Swiss Market Index decreased by 0.28 percent Friday and finished at 8,992.30. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 0.18 percent, but the Swiss Performance Index fell 0.22 percent.



The weak performance of the index heavyweights pressured the overall market Friday. Nestle dropped 1.36 percent, Novartis fell 0.54 percent and Roche lost 1.34 percent.



Swiss Re was another notable decliner, falling 1.44 percent. Zurich Insurance also slid 0.3 percent.



The luxury goods companies climbed on hopes for a trade deal between the U.S. and China. Swatch Group jumped 4.1 percent and rival Richemont gained 2.7 percent.



Sika advanced 2.6 percent and Lafargeholcim added 1.3 percent.



UBS and Julius Baer gained 1 percent each, while Credit Suisse rose 0.3 percent.



