BH Global Limited - Conversion of Securities
London, November 2
BH Global Limited (the "Company")
(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48555)
LEI 549300BIIO4DTKEMXV14
October 2018 Share Conversion
02 November 2018
(Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 section 2.3)
The Company has received (in aggregate) the following share conversion requests from shareholders for the 31 October 2018 Share Conversion Date:
18,759 USD Shares to be converted to 14,785 GBP Shares
229 GBP Shares to be converted to 290 USD Shares
Conversions will take place as soon as practicable after the Company's month-end net asset value figures for October 2018 are released. Converting shareholders will be notified upon conversion taking place, which will be no later than 25 business days after 31 October 2018.
Company website: www.bhglobal.com
Enquiries:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745736