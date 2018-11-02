Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2018) - Canuc Resources Corporation (TSXV: CDA) ("Canuc" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") for the previously announced acquisition of Full Circle Energy Ltd. ("Full Circle").

On October 31st, 2018 the Company received a letter from the Exchange granting final approval for the acquisition. The Company has caused a wholly-owned subsidiary to amalgamate with Full Circle. The amalgamated entity will continue to operate under the name Full Circle Energy Ltd. Canuc has issued 11,810,000 Canuc common shares to the shareholders of Full Circle as consideration for the transaction, which has a deemed value of $974,325.

The Company is pleased to announce the conclusion of drilling and casing for the first well (15-34) which was drilled to a total depth of 1,524 meters. More information relating to results and interpretation for this well will be provided in an upcoming technical release.

About Canuc

Canuc is a junior resources company exploring the San Javier Silver-Gold Project in Sonora State, Mexico. The Company generates cash flow from natural gas production in Central West Texas, where Canuc has an interest in nine producing gas wells and has rights for further in field developments. The Company also owns six sections of undeveloped prospective oil acreage in southwest Saskatchewan and has rights to a Farmin, and an Area of Mutual Interest (AMI), for a further 6.3 contiguous sections of land.

(416) 548 - 9748

cberlet@canucresources.ca

