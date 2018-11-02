

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump is set to reimpose tough sanctions on Iran on Monday, November 5th, the White House confirmed in a statement on Friday.



The White House said the U.S. will fully reimpose all sanctions that were lifted as part of the nuclear agreement reached with Iran under former President Barack Obama.



Trump hinted at reimposing the sanctions with a picture of himself posted to Twitter with a text overlay saying 'Sanctions Are coming' in the style of HBO's 'Game of Thrones' slogan 'Winter Is Coming.'



The White House said the sanctions will target critical sectors of Iran's economy, including the Islamic republic's energy, shipping, shipbuilding, and financial sectors.



'Together with the unprecedented sanctions actions taken by the Trump Administration, this will be the toughest sanctions regime ever imposed on Iran,' the White House claimed.



Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the reimposed sanctions are aimed at depriving the Iranian regime of the 'revenues that it uses to spread death and destruction around the world.'



'Our ultimate aim is to compel Iran to permanently abandon its well-documented outlaw activities and behave as a normal country,' Pompeo said in conference call with reporters.



Pompeo noted eight jurisdictions will be granted temporary waivers from energy-related sanctions due to reductions in their crude oil imports from Iran and cooperation on many other fronts.



The Secretary of State argued the maximum pressure imposed on Iran has caused the Iranian currency to drop dramatically, led to disarray in President Hassan Rouhani's cabinet and encouraged the Iranian people to speak out against a corrupt and hypocritical regime.



'On that note, our actions today are targeted at the regime, not the people of Iran, who have suffered grievously under this regime,' Pompeo said



He added, 'It's why we have and will maintain many humanitarian exemptions to our sanctions including food, agriculture commodities, medicine, and medical devices.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX