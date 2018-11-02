

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla reportedly plans to spend up to $6 billion on factories and equipment over the next two years.



According to CNBC, the luxury electric car maker said it expects to spend just under $2.5 billion in capital investments for 2018 and $2.5 billion to $3 billion annually over the next two years. The investment will help the company as it ramps up production and develops new vehicles.



Tesla also has plans to build a factory in China, which it is calling Gigafactory 3, where the auto maker intends to manufacture 3,000 of its Model 3 sedans a week.



The filing also warned that the time frame on its production targets was 'subject to a number of uncertainties, including regulatory approval, supply chain constraints, and the pace of bringing the factory online.'



