

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After moving sharply higher over the course of the previous session, the price of gold gave back some ground during trading on Friday.



Gold for December delivery slid $5.30 to $1,233.30 an ounce after soaring $23.60 to $1,238.60 an ounce on Thursday.



The pullback by the price of gold came as the value of the U.S. dollar saw modest strength following the release of a Labor Department report showing stronger than expected job growth in the month of October.



The Labor Department said non-farm payroll employment surged up by 250,000 jobs in October after rising by a downwardly revised 118,000 jobs in September. Economists had expected an increase of about 190,000 jobs.



The report also said the unemployment rate in October was unchanged from the previous month at 3.7 percent, its lowest level since hitting 3.5 percent in December of 1969.



Average hourly employee earnings rose by $0.05 to $27.30 in October, reflecting a 3.1 percent increase compared to the same month a year ago.



The annual rate of hourly earnings growth accelerated from 2.8 percent in September, reaching the fastest pace since April of 2009.



'The U.S. jobs market remains incredibly strong and with wages starting to accelerate, domestic price pressures will increase,' said ING Chief International Economist James Knightley.



He added, 'This will keep the Federal Reserve on its path of 'gradual' interest rate hikes with next week's FOMC meeting set to signal a December move.'



