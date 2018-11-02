Aluf Holdings, Inc. Announces Private Placement Financing of $4,000,000

HOLLYWOOD, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2018 / Aluf Holdings, Inc. ("AHIX") ("the Company") (OTC PINK: AHIX) announces that it intends to complete a self-offering private placement financing of units of the Company (the 'Units') at a price of $0.0025 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $4,000,000 (the 'Offering').

Each Unit shall consist of one common share of the Company (a 'Common Share') and one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a 'Warrant'). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Common Share of the Company at $0.005 for a period of 12 months from the date of issuance.

The Company may pay a finder's fee in connection with the private placement within the amount permitted by law. Certain directors, officers and insiders of the Company will participate in the Private Placement. The Offering will be undertaken pursuant to Regulation D, Rule 506(c).

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Private Placement to provide partial funding for its planned biometric acquisitions and for general corporate purposes. The private placement is expected to close on or about April 30, 2019.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company and for further information, please contact: Teresa McWilliams, Chief Financial Officer, at t.mcwilliams@alufinc.com.

To view the website, please visit www.alufinc.com. In addition to featuring information regarding the Company and its management, the website also contains the latest corporate news and an email registration allowing subscribers to receive news and updates directly.

About Aluf Holdings, Inc.:

Aluf Holdings, Inc. is a holding company whose primary focus is the identification, acquisition, management, and aggressive growth of companies in the burgeoning biometrics vertical.

AHIX's merger and acquisition model targets unique biometrics enterprises with key common attributes and parameters. These include stellar management, a broad proprietary product and service offering, dedicated research and development, robust margins, high-growth potential, economies of scale, and low barriers to rapid, efficient integration of operations, especially sales, marketing, and customer service. As it expands, AHIX's overall portfolio of products and services will include secure, scalable, digital cyber security solutions for hyper-positive human identification, access management, feasibility studies, customized communications and automation analysis, bespoke software development, and other advanced technologies for facial, voice, fingerprint, finger vein, retinal scan, and recurrent still frame and video comparison verification.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E and/or 27E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including statements as to the future performance of the company and the risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in reports filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause results to differ include, but are not limited to, the company's ability to raise necessary financing, retention of key personnel, timely delivery of inventory from the company's suppliers, timely product development, product acceptance, and the impact of competitive services and products, in addition to general economic risks and uncertainties.

Corporate Contacts:

Aluf Holdings, Inc.

Glenn W. Milligan, President & CEO

Teresa McWilliams, CFO

866-793-1110

SOURCE: Aluf Holdings, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/527007/Aluf-Holdings-Inc-Announces-Private-Placement-Financing-of-4000000