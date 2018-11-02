

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices moved lower over the course of the trading day on Friday, extending the sharp drop seen over the past several sessions.



The price of crude oil for December delivery fell $0.55 to $63.14 a barrel after plunging $1.62 to $63.69 a barrel on Thursday.



With the continued decrease on the day, the price of crude oil fell to the lowest closing level for a front-month contract since April.



The continued drop in oil prices came as President Donald Trump's administration announced plans to reimpose sanctions on Iran, but Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said eight jurisdictions will be granted temporary waivers from energy-related sanctions.



Pompeo said the eight jurisdictions granted waivers have demonstrated significant reductions in their crude oil imports from Iran and cooperation on many other fronts.



A report from Bloomberg said the countries allowed to continue buying Iranian crude oil include South Korea, Japan and India.



Two sources told Bloomberg top Iranian crude oil importer China is still in discussions with the U.S. on terms but is also among the eight countries.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX