

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) continue to see significant weakness in late-day trading on Friday after gapping open sharply lower. Apple is currently down by 7.4 percent, on pace to end the session at its lowest closing level in three months.



The initial sell-off by Apple after the tech giant reported fiscal fourth quarter earnings and revenues that exceeded estimates but weaker than expected iPhone shipments.



Apple also forecast fiscal first quarter revenues of $89 to $93 billion, with the midpoint below the consensus estimate of $93 billion.



