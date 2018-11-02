Media Release

Basel, November 2, 2018

Change in Dufry's Board of Directors

Andrés Holzer Neumann temporarily renounces his functions at Dufry's Board of Directors.

Dufry has been informed by Mr. Andrés Holzer Neumann that due to health reasons, Mr. Holzer Neumann will temporarily renounce his additional functions of Vice-chairman of the Board and Chairman of the Nomination Committee on the Board of Directors of Dufry. Mr. Holzer will continue to serve as a board member.

The Board of Directors of Dufry has elected Mr. Jorge Born to assume the duties of Vice-chairman of the Board of directors as well as Chairman of the Nomination Committee from Mr. Holzer Neumann. Mr. Born is an independent member of Dufry's Board of Directors.

