CCID Group: In Its Sixth Issue, China Made Little Changes to Its Official Crypto Ranking, but Give Hopes to New Projects Like EKT to Join the Ranks

DALIAN, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2018 / This week, CCID, the research arm of the Ministry of Industry and Information of China, released its sixth issue of the Global Public Blockchain Technology Assessment Index (GPBTAI) in a live-streamed edition of 'Chain Reaction VI.' For the very first time, the research institute also invited a newly debuted public blockchain, EKT, to discuss how promising new projects like EKT could become a component for the well-recognized index.
The latest issue is consistent with previous results. EOS, ETH, and BitShares kept their top spots, earning total scores of 150.5, 136.3 and 110.6, respectively. BitCoin ranked 19th, down 3. The most notable improvement is NULS. Its ranking has jumped 11 places to the ninth, and become a Top-10-ranked project for the very first time. With no major technical updates occurred during the previous month for most of the blockchains, the underlining-technology sub-ranking remains unchanged. The current issue of the index had significant improvements in its evaluation methodology for development tools. The assessment now takes into considerations of Application Programming Interface (API), Software Development Kit (SDK), Remote Procedure Call (RPC), Smart Contract and other development offerings. With regard to innovation, Bitcoin, has won this sub-category six times in a row, while ETH, EOS, NULS, and Cardano claimed spots 2-5 respectively. It is worth noting that NULS, which had just joined the index a couple of issues ago, had become the public blockchain with the most improvement in a single category. Overall, blockchain projects with higher performance and stronger support for application development achieved better results in this round of technology assessment. The result also reflects the current trend of global public blockchain technology innovations. At present, EOS and ETH are considered leaders of the global blockchain industry.
Open discussion with the CCID team lead. Left: Mr. Xun Zhou, CEO of EKT Right: Dr. Songtao Pu, Head of CCID assessment team. Image Source: Unifive
Contact: media@unifiveusa.com
The full ranking of the sixth edition of Global Public Blockchain Technology Assessment Index:
|???
|Names in English
|Tech
|Application
|Creativity
|Index Total
|Overall Ranking
|EOS
|EOS
|101.4
|20.1
|29
|150.5
|1
|???
|Ethereum
|77.8
|28.9
|29.6
|136.3
|2
|???
|BitShares
|87.9
|13.3
|9.5
|110.6
|3
|???
|Nebulas
|72.4
|24.2
|13.8
|110.4
|4
|NEO
|NEO
|74.2
|26.7
|8
|108.9
|5
|????
|Steem
|85.1
|9.8
|11.3
|106.1
|6
|???
|Ripple
|72
|13.1
|18.3
|103.4
|7
|???
|GXChain
|75.2
|20.2
|7.6
|103
|8
|NULS
|NULS
|65.3
|14.3
|22.4
|102.1
|9
|???
|Komodo
|69.9
|14.6
|15.4
|99.9
|10
|???
|Lisk
|66.7
|15.6
|17
|99.4
|11
|???
|Stellar
|71.2
|19.8
|7.1
|98.1
|12
|Ark
|Ark
|65.5
|17
|15.5
|98
|13
|???
|IOTA
|66.4
|14.3
|15.1
|95.8
|14
|Waves
|Waves
|60.1
|19.2
|16.3
|95.6
|15
|Stratis
|Stratis
|63.8
|16.1
|14.5
|94.4
|16
|???
|Qtum
|62.4
|22.3
|8.9
|93.7
|17
|????
|Cardano
|58.6
|12.8
|21.7
|93
|18
|???
|Bitcoin
|43
|15
|34.6
|92.5
|19
|Verge
|Verge
|68
|14.1
|6.7
|88.7
|20
|??
|Monero
|55.3
|12.3
|19.6
|87.2
|21
|????
|Ethereum Classic
|66
|13.8
|6.1
|86
|22
|??
|NANO
|59.8
|14.7
|11.2
|85.8
|23
|Tezos
|Tezos
|56
|12.5
|16.3
|84.8
|24
|???
|Zcash
|52.1
|15.4
|15
|82.5
|25
|???
|Dash
|50
|20.6
|10.1
|80.7
|26
|????
|Hcash
|65.1
|12.1
|2.3
|79.5
|27
|????
|Bitcoin Cash
|44.9
|19.5
|12.6
|77.1
|28
|???
|Sia
|55.2
|11.4
|10
|76.6
|29
|???
|Bytecoin
|61.3
|11.1
|2.6
|75
|30
|???
|Litecoin
|45.7
|10.4
|14
|70
|31
|Decred
|Decred
|47.1
|10.6
|8.6
|66.3
|32
|???
|NEM
|45.9
|16.2
|1.8
|63.9
|33
SOURCE: CCID Group
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/527024/In-Its-Sixth-Issue-China-Made-Little-Changes-to-Its-Official-Crypto-Ranking-but-Give-Hopes-to-New-Projects-Like-EKT-to-Join-the-Ranks