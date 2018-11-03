

OMAHA (dpa-AFX) - Billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A, BRK.B) reported that its third quarter net earnings attributable to shareholders climbed to $18.54 billion from $4.07 billion reported last year.



Net earnings per average equivalent Class A share rose to $11,280 from $2,473 last year.



Operating earnings for the quarter surged to $6.88 billion from $3.44 billion in the previous year.



Total revenues were $49.20 billion, up from $46.27 billion last year.



Insurance premiums earned increased to $14.33 billion from the prior year's $13.35 billion while sales and service revenues grew to $33.25 billion from $32.06 billion a year ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX