As per our Bitcoin price forecast for 2019 we expect the crypto market to become bullish. That's our longer term forecast. Shorter term, however, we wrote last week that Bitcoin will start trending in the next 2 to 3 weeks. One week has passed in the meantime so we want to revisit our thesis. Unsurprisingly, we are still on the path we outlined last week. More importantly, if Bitcoin continues to trade flat it might be a good thing. Here is why the flat Bitcoin price might be bullish for the next few months going into 2019. Short term Bitcoin price ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...