

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A Saudi prince arrested for criticising a crackdown on corruption is reported to have been freed from detention, according to the reports.



Relatives of Prince Khaled bin Talal shared pictures on social media, purportedly taken this weekend, showing the prince greeting his family.



The prince, who was held for nearly a year, is a nephew of King Salman.



Prince Khaled's brother, Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, was among dozens of princes and other senior figures held in a corruption drive late last year.



The latest move comes amid intense pressure on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.



