Chinese internet stocks got crushed, literally. The KWEB ETF fell from 68 in March of this year to 39 points last week, a decline of 44% in 6 months. Nobody believes this sector will ever recover again, for sure after the so-called "trade war" that is all over the place in media as well as the aggressive stock market crash of 2018. Still, there are lonely voices like the one from InvestingHaven that believe this is a massive buy opportunity. Yes, it may be true that Chinese internet stocks started a recovery! Reuters writes yesterday that Trump says "I think ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...