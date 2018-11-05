

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Members of the Bank of Japan's Monetary Policy Board felt that the country's economy was continuing its modest expansion at a satisfactory rate, minutes from the central bank's meeting on September 18 and 19 revealed on Monday.



Domestic demand is expected to continue on an upward trend, the minutes added, while annual inflation is predicted to maintain its gradual climb to the target of 2 percent.



Downside risks to the Japanese economy include the unpredictability of U.S. policies, global protectionism and repercussions from Britain's exit from the European Union.



At the meeting, the central bank retained the -0.1 percent interest rate on current accounts that financial institutions maintain at the bank.



