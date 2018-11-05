NEC Seiichiro Toda s-toda@cj.jp.nec.com +81-3-3798-6511

TOKYO, Nov 5, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE:6701) today announced that it will strengthen its partnership with A10 Networks, Inc., a leading provider of intelligent and automated cybersecurity solutions, in the network security area to enhance security solutions for service providers, including telecommunication carriers and data center operators.A10 Networks provides high-performance security solutions using an advanced load balancing technology in order to contribute to security enhancement for communication infrastructure networks, across which tremendous amounts of traffic are constantly moving.In recent years, the number, size and sophistication of cyberattacks targeting public entities and critical infrastructure providers have been increasing. Service providers in particular have been targeted for Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks exceeding more than 1Tbps. Furthermore, as the use of Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) addresses expands, a growing number of IoT devices are becoming the target of direct attacks from external networks. In addition, networks themselves are undergoing massive transformations towards the commercial launch of 5G. Therefore, it is necessary to rapidly deploy resilient security to fight against such attacks without compromising convenience for users.In this collaboration, A10 Networks' DDoS Protection for rapidly detecting and combating DDoS attacks, as well as its Gi/SGi Firewall for preventing unauthorized access, will be combined with NEC's AI technology for increasing the accuracy of attack detection, and its orchestration technology for enabling dynamic responses to cyberattacks depending on network status. These make communication infrastructure more secure and easier to manage."We're excited to expand our long-standing relationship with NEC to help service providers future-proof their networks in preparation for 5G," said Lee Chen, CEO of A10 Networks. "Our Thunder CFW firewall 5G solution integrated with NEC's solutions provides complete application visibility and control for operational efficiency, reduced latency, and better security.""NEC focuses on providing solutions for society, and looking ahead to the full commercial launch of 5G, we are enhancing our network security solutions for defending communication infrastructure against growing cyber threats," said Shigeru Okuya, Senior Vice President, NEC Corporation. "NEC is proud to be collaborating with A10 Networks and contributing to the safe and secure operations of communication networks."