Nokia AVA helps Hutchison 3 increase network efficiency and improve the customer experience in Indonesia

Nokia AVA provides an advanced analytics solution that helped Hutchison 3 Indonesia increase spectral efficiency by 17%

The solution enables more efficient use of finite network resources without need for additional hardware, spectrum or cell sites

5 November 2018

Espoo, Finland - Nokia is helping Hutchison 3 Indonesia increase network efficiency on the operator's LTE network and boost the customer experience. Using Nokia's Spectral Performance Management solution has led to a 17% increase in Hutchison 3's spectral efficiency, meaning more mobile broadband for more subscribers, with faster data speeds and a more reliable service.

Hutchison 3 Indonesia wants to provide the best quality service, especially for younger subscribers who are using bandwidth-hungry applications such as video and mobile gaming. Due to high growth in subscribers and traffic, the operator must make the most out of its LTE radio network resources without adding hardware, spectrum or cell sites.

Nokia's spectral performance management technology has enabled Hutchison 3 Indonesia to proactively identify and resolve network performance issues and provide the best quality service for its growing subscriber base. Nokia AVA's cloud-based analytics generates automated recommendations that improve spectral efficiency and help prioritize investment in additional capacity.

Nokia AVA collects, stores and analyzes data from multiple sources, including Minimization of Drive Test (MDT) data. A 3GPP feature, MDT enables the collection of performance data from Nokia and other vendors' networks, tapping into billions of anonymized measurement reports sent by ordinary mobile phones.

Machine Learning algorithms, developed by Nokia's services experts in partnership with Nokia Bell Labs, analyze the data and identify patterns of usage and network behavior to provide highly granular, sub-cell level insights about subscriber density, application throughput and radio signal performance.

This forensic level of analysis helps network engineers understand where capacity is running out and how data throughout can be increased while predicting future demand from subscribers. These granular insights allow Hutchison 3 Indonesia to plan more accurately and increase the return on network investments including, future-proofing its evolution to 5G.

Desmond Cheung, CTO of Hutchison 3 Indonesia, said: "We provide high quality 4G data services with particular focus on the millennial across Indonesia. We are very pleased that Nokia and their Spectral Performance Management solution, using the latest innovations in AI and machine learning, help us to reduce the latency and increase capacity so that our customers can respond to their mobile games much quicker and enjoy superior video quality."

John Byrne, Service Director for Global Telecom Technology and Software at research firm GlobalData, said: "Mobile operators of all stripes face the same reality: network demand continues to increase, but available spectrum generally stays the same. As a result, they must do everything they can to squeeze more capacity and performance out of the same pipe. Analytics-informed artificial intelligence plays a vital role in ensuring strong network performance and maximizing spectral efficiency."

Dennis Lorenzin, Head of the Network Cognitive Service unit at Nokia, said: "Spectrum is a finite resource, so making the most out of it is the smart thing for any operator to do. Hutchison 3 Indonesia is addressing head-on the challenge posed by growing subscriber numbers and new bandwidth-hungry apps such as video and gaming. With the help of Nokia AVA, they can improve network efficiency and boost the experience for their subscribers."

Resources:

Webpage: AVA cognitive services platform (https://networks.nokia.com/services/nokia-ava-cognitive-services-platform)

About Hutchison 3 Indonesia

PT Hutchison 3 Indonesia (H3I) is the management of 3 (Read: Tri) mobile telecommunication provider, operates a network of national licensed 2G and 4G LTE GSM at 1800 Mhz, 3G/WCDMA at 2100 Mhz. H3I is part of Hutchison Asia Telecom, a subsidiary of multinational conglomerate CK Hutchison Holding Limited located in Hong Kong.

Since its first operation in 2007, H3I, has grown significantly into a leading telecommunications service provider. Under the brand of "3" (Tri), H3I has developed a mobile broadband network, powered by 55.100 units of BTS and 14.000 Km of fiber optic. H3I's 4G LTE network covers 7.919 villages in 281 cities and regencies, in Sumatera, Jawa, Kalimantan, Sulawesi, Bali and Lombok.

Almost 80% of Tri's customers come from digital savvy millennials. The success of H3I is established by its commitment to provide innovation, leading mobile technology and service, with a vision of making Indonesia become the leading digital country.

About Nokia

We create the technology to connect the world. Powered by the research and innovation of Nokia Bell Labs, we serve communications service providers, governments, large enterprises and consumers, with the industry's most complete, end-to-end portfolio of products, services and licensing.

We adhere to the highest ethical business standards as we create technology with social purpose, quality and integrity. Nokia is enabling the infrastructure for 5G and the Internet of Things to transform the human experience. nokia.com (http://www.nokia.com/)

