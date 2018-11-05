Big data plays a role in tourism of Hangzhou, a desirable destination for European travelers

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hangzhou has long been regarded as a cultural hotspot and popular tourism city. In recent years, the level of international tourism has been vastly improved, which has been vital in helping increase the international influence of Hangzhou's tourism brands, improving the overall tourist experience and building a global network for leisure tourism. In order to continue improving Hangzhou's tourist appeal, the Hangzhou Tourism Commission partnered with Expedia Group Media Solutions to help identify tourists' preferences and interests.

In the context of inbound tourism, the importance of the European market cannot be underestimated. In 2017, the number of inbound tourists to Hangzhou reached 4.02 million, of which 559,900 came from the European market, accounting for about 14% of the total.

For this reason, the Hangzhou Tourism Commission, along with Expedia Group Media Solutions, jointly launched the "Hangzhou Pick & Mix Service" marketing campaign aimed at several key European markets (UK, France, Germany and the Netherlands) to highlight the best of Hangzhou.

The campaign included a "Hangzhou Pick & Mix Service" website, which delivered customized Hangzhou itineraries based on users' preferences, interests and expectations. Visitors to the site were also prompted to select their five favorite attractions, cuisines or activities to participate in a competition prize draw. The website attracted a total of 8,896 visitors and generated 3,515 competition entries during the campaign period.

To help better understand the behavior of European visitors, Expedia Group Media Solutions analyzed the choices made by users during their time on the website, along with existing booking data and competition responses. This information was compiled and presented in a custom "Hangzhou Perfect Holiday" report.

Travel preferences

According to the report, European visitors to Hangzhou most commonly travel with their partner. The preferred travel style is cultured and luxury, and their most popular must-do experiences include visits to iconic landmarks, trips to enchanting corners, nature, local cuisine and boat rides. Interestingly, French tourists show a preference for cruises, the British favor visiting landmarks, while German and Dutch tourists enjoy more of Hangzhou's enchanting corners.

Top attractions

The report also highlights Hangzhou's top five cultural attractions, which are: Lingyin Temple, Hefang Ancient Street, Thousand Island Lake, Fei Lai Feng and Cheng Huang Pavilion. The top five entertainment activities were named as the Grand Canal Night Cruise, West Lake Boat Cruise and Cycling and the "Impression West Lake" (Enduring Memories of Hangzhou) Show, followed by the Longjing Tea Garden Green Tea Hike and silk market shopping.

When it comes to cuisine, Grandma's House has become the most well-known restaurant, attracting tourists from all over the world. Other honorable mentions for foods and restaurants include Dongpo Pork, Shengli River Food Street, Zhi Wei Guan and Lou Wai Lou; all prominent spots for European travelers to feast upon local Hangzhou cuisine.

The "Hangzhou Perfect Holiday" report will ultimately help to further improve Hangzhou's public tourism functions, optimize the tourism production system, transform tourism marketing, strengthen tourism destination management and establish barrier-free service systems.

This comprehensive analysis of European inbound visitors represents an important step in Hangzhou's global tourism development strategy and its goal of creating an international leisure and tourism center. Thanks to the improvements of services and facilities brought about by the report's findings, in the future Hangzhou is sure to see more travelers that hold a true appreciation for the city's unique culture and tourism.