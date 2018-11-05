

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CNN reported that the sons of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi issued an emotional appeal for the return of their father's body, in their first interview since he was killed in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul a month ago.



Salah and Abdullah Khashoggi, who called their father 'courageous, generous and very brave,' said reportedly they have endured weeks of anguish and uncertainty following his disappearance and death.



'I really hope that whatever happened wasn't painful for him, or it was quick. Or he had a peaceful death,' Abdullah Khashoggi, 33, told CNN during a interview in Washington with his brother, Salah, 35.



Authorities in Turkey -- who say Khashoggi was murdered by a hit squad sent from Riyadh -- are still searching for the journalist's remains. Earlier this week, the chief prosecutor's office reportedly said Khashoggi's body was dismembered after he was strangled, while the Washington Post reported investigators were looking into the theory that the body was dissolved in acid. A source close to the Saudi Royal Palace has denied any knowledge of the body's whereabouts.



Without their father's body, the brothers say their family is unable to grieve or find closure.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX