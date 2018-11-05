Corporate Communication Department Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. Email: mediacontact_global@mhi.co.jp Tel: +81-(0)3-6716-2168 Fax: +81-(0)3-6716-5860

YOKOHAMA, Japan, Nov 5, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with State Joint Stock Company Uzbekenergo of Uzbekistan and Mitsubishi Corporation under which the three firms will collaborate in a comprehensive service and maintenance program (CSMP) for power plants owned by Uzbekenergo. The agreement was reached as an outgrowth of the latest round of ongoing joint economic talks between Uzbekistan and Japan, held in Tokyo, aimed at promoting bilateral trade and economic development. The new development will further strengthen the steadily expanding cooperation between MHPS and Uzbekenergo based on the O&M agreement they concluded in 2015.A signing ceremony for the MOU was held at the 14th Uzbek-Japanese Economic Cooperation Forum. The signatories were MHPS President and CEO Kenji Ando; Djamshid Abdusalamov, Deputy Chairman of the Board at Uzbekenergo; and Shimon Tokuyama, General Manager of the Global Environmental & Infrastructure Business Group at Mitsubishi Corporation, in charge of EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) operations. Also in attendance at the ceremony were the co-chairpersons of the Uzbek-Japanese Committee for Economic Cooperation: Sukhrob Kholmuradov, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the State Committee for Investments of Republic of Uzbekistan and Mikio Sasaki, Special Advisor of Mitsubishi Corporation.The CSMP incorporated into the newly concluded MOU, which aims to enhance O&M technologies, will initially apply to two power plants where MHPS previously supplied equipment (Navoi and Talimarjan) and two plants now under construction (Navoi2 and Turakurgan). Specifically, MHPS will provide long-term parts supply for the gas turbines in use at the power plants concerned, and will also provide advanced O&M technology to Uzbekenergo through IoT-based O&M training of the power provider's engineers. Discussions will also go forward concerning the establishment of a service center where the engineers developed under this training program will pursue improved gas turbine O&M technologies.Uzbekenergo is a state-operated power provider established in 2001 that today meets close to 100 percent of Uzbekistan's power needs relying on three core fuel sources: coal, petroleum and natural gas. The company has 53 subsidiaries and organizations under its corporate umbrella and has a total power generating capacity of 12,100 megawatts (MW). MHPS-supplied equipment accounts for 20% of this capacity.The Uzbek-Japanese Economic Cooperation Forum is a series of conferences launched in 1994 under operation by a joint economic committee. Each session brings together numerous government officials from both countries to discuss issues such as bilateral trade and investment.Going forward, MHPS looks to maintain and further develop its close relationship with Uzbekenergo as its way of contributing to stable and efficient power provision in Uzbekistan.About Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS) was formed on February 1 2014, integrating the thermal power generation systems businesses of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) and Hitachi, Ltd. in a quest to further enhance their social response capabilities in all respects. These include the technological strength to create new products of outstanding quality and reliability, the comprehensive strength in engineering to oversee projects in regions across the globe, and finely honed sales and after-sale servicing capabilities. MHPS aims to come out a winner in global competition and achieve a solid position as a world leader in thermal power generation systems and environmental technologies. For more information, please visit www.mhps.com.Source: Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.Contact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.