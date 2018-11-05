Final amount of the share issue increased to €31.4m

Implementation of a liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux

MedinCell (Paris:MEDCL), a technological pharmaceutical company that develops a portfolio of long-acting injectable products in various therapeutic areas, announced today that Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, acting as the stabilization agent, in the name and on behalf of the Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners, has exercised in part the over-allotment option in connection with its initial public offering on the Compartment C of the regulated market Euronext in Paris ("Euronext Paris"), resulting in the issuance of 194,946 additional new shares at the offer price of €7.25 per share representing a total amount of 1,413,358.50.

As a result, the total number of MedinCell new shares offered in the context of its initial public offering stands at 4,332,877 shares, bringing the size of the offer to 31,413,358.25.

MedinCell's share capital comprises 20,073,318 shares.

MedinCell also announces that it has appointed Kepler Cheuvreux to set up a liquidity agreement in compliance with the AMF (French Regulator) decision n° 2018-01 dated July 2, 2018.

The liquidity agreement will be entered into, with effect from November 5, 2018.

An amount of 200,000 has been allocated to the liquidity account for the purposes of this agreement.

Breakdown of the ownership structure as of the date of this press release (to the Company's knowledge)

As of the date of this press release, MedinCell's shareholding, on a non-diluted basis, is as follows:

Shareholders Number of shares

Ex Post % capital Ex Post Anh Nguyen 1,998,243 10.0% Sabine Nguyen 2,322,300 11.5% Total Nguyen Family 4,320,543 21.5% Christophe Douat 609,060 3.0% Nicolas Heuzé 322,226 1.6% Jaime Arango 25,001 0.1% Managers 699,602 3.5% Franck Sturtz 1,187,200 5.9% Other members of the Supervisory Board 111,290 0.6% Total Executive Board Supervisory Board Managers 2,954,379 14.7% Employees 2,371,878 11.8% CM-CIC Innovation 1,577,448 7.9% BNP Paribas Développement 937,326 4.7% Seventure Partners Funds 1,251,049 6.2% Former employees and consultants and affiliated 3,879,299 19.3% Other 60,933 0.3% Total Free Float 2,720,463 13.6% including TEVA 827,586 4.1% TOTAL 20,073,318 100.0%

Note: the total number of shares not subject to lock-up commitments represents 17.5% of the post-Offering capital.

A shareholders' agreement not constituting a concerted action was entered into by all the Company's historical shareholders prior to the initial public offering. This agreement provides, in particular, for mechanisms organizing the future liquidity of the securities held by these shareholders.

Lock-up commitment of the existing shareholders, holders of BSA and BSPCE, TEVA, and mandatory convertible bonds ("ORA")

From the date of the prospectus and for a period that expires 360 days following the settlement-delivery date of the Offering, for the integrality of their shares, subject to certain usual exceptions, it being understood that this lock-up undertaking covers all the shares held on the settlement-delivery date of the Offering, including the Shares resulting from the redemption of the ORA, but excluding the New Shares subscribed within the Offering.

All shares subscribed by TEVA within the Offering will be subject to the same lock-up commitment as other existing shareholders of MedinCell, including CM-CIC Innovation and BNP Paribas Développement (i.e. 360 days following the settlement-delivery date of the initial public offering).

The Company's lock-up commitment

From the signing of the Underwriting Agreement and for a period that expires 180 days following the settlement-delivery date of the Offering subject to certain usual exceptions.

Stabilization transactions

In accordance with article 6 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016, Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, acting as the stabilization agent, has indicated that it conducted stabilization transactions on MedinCell shares as follows:

The stabilization period began on October 8, 2018 and ended on November 2, 2018;

The last stabilization transaction was carried out on November 2, 2018;

Stabilization of trading was carried out within the following price ranges:

Transactions Date Transactions price range Lowest price (in euros) Highest price (in euros) 08/10/2018 7.25 7.25 09/10/2018 7.25 7.25 10/10/2018 7.20 7.25 11/10/2018 7.15 7.20 12/10/2018 7.15 7.20 15/10/2018 7.10 7.15 16/10/2018 7.10 7.15 17/10/2018 7.05 7.10 18/10/2018 7.05 7.10 19/10/2018 7.05 7.05 22/10/2018 7.05 7.05 24/10/2018 7.00 7.05 25/10/2018 6.95 7.00 26/10/2018 6.95 6.95 01/11/2018 6.95 6.95 02/11/2018 6.95 6.95

MedinCell security identification codes

Name: MEDINCELL

MEDINCELL ISIN Code: FR000404065605

FR000404065605 Ticker: MEDCL

MEDCL Compartment: Euronext Paris (Compartment C)

Euronext Paris (Compartment C) Sector classification: 4573 Biotechnology

About MedinCell

MedinCell is a pharmaceutical company that develops a portfolio of long-acting injectable products in various therapeutic areas by combining its proprietary BEPOtechnology with active ingredients already known and marketed. Through the controlled and extended release of the active pharmaceutical ingredient, MedinCell makes medical treatments more efficient, particularly thanks to improved adherence, i.e. adherence with medical prescriptions, and to a significant reduction in the quantity of medication required as part of a one-off or chronic treatment. The BEPO technology allows to control and guarantee the regular delivery of a drug at the optimal therapeutic dose for several days, weeks or months starting from the subcutaneous or local injection of a simple depot of a few millimeters, fully bioresorbable. Based in Montpellier, MedinCell currently employs approximately 100 people representing over 25 different nationalities.

Financial intermediaries

Bryan, Garnier Co and Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, act as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners. Allegra Finance acts as financial advisor to the issuer.

