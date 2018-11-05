The Strongest Line-up of China's Self-owned Auto Brands on Show in Macao with a focus on PSCs markets

2018 China (Macau) International Automobile Exposition has be held from the 2nd to 4thNovember 2018 at Cotai Expo, the Venetian Macao

MACAO, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hosted by Nan Kwong (Group) Company Limited , this year's expo gather technical experts, industrial scholars, senior executives, and media elites from both self-owned brands such as FAW Group, Dongfeng Motor Corporation, Changan Automobile, GAC Group, SAIC Motor, JAC Motors, Golden Dragon, Yutong Bus, and Jiangxi Kama Business Bus Co., Ltd. (BONLUCK BUS), and globally famous companies such as Audi AG, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Xiaopeng Motors, Qiantu Motors, and NIO. Issues regarding the export of assembled Chinese vehicles and front-end parts are discussed on the national level with ambassadors and counsellors of Angola, Mozambique, Cape Verde, Guinea-Bissau, and East Timor to China. More than 20 renowned automobile associations from Portuguese-speaking countries, as well as countries and regions in Southeast Asia, including Portugal, Brazil, Malaysia, Thailand, and Hong Kong, have led delegations to Macao for visits and purchases at the expo for eight years in a row. The event has received positive responses from guests and delivered outstanding results in on-site matching sessions.

Into its eighth year, the auto expo held in Macao is committed to building a platform for the import and export of automobiles between China and Portuguese-speaking countries, so as to foster business opportunities for Chinese auto brands, upstream and downstream industries and automobile distribution industries in Portuguese-speaking countries.