Custodian REIT plc (CREI) Custodian REIT plc: Purchase of Property 05-Nov-2018 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 5 November 2018 Custodian REIT plc ("Custodian REIT" or the "Company") Purchase of Property Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK property investment company, is pleased to announce a further property purchase. The Company has acquired a high street unit on The Grove in Stratford, East London, comprising a ground floor retail unit with an upper floor office suite. Nearby occupiers include Morrisons, Boots, Argos, Lidl and Nando's. The property is let to Foxton's Estate Agents and The Incorporated Trustees of the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God ("UCKG") with leases expiring on 30 April 2031 and 2 May 2025 respectively and a current passing rent of GBP150,935 per annum, reflecting a net initial yield[1] of 6.78%. The agreed purchase price of GBP2.1 million was funded from the Company's existing debt resources, resulting in net gearing[2] increasing to 20.6% loan to value. Commenting on the acquisition, Richard Shepherd-Cross, Managing Director of Custodian Capital Limited (the Company's discretionary investment manager), said: "Following the London 2012 Olympics, Stratford is now well established as East London's most significant retail and leisure destination, with completion of the Crossrail project due in December 2019 set to further enhance the area. Both tenants are committed to the location having recently renewed their leases at higher rents and the resulting weighted average unexpired lease term to first break of over eight years adds secure income to the portfolio. The title provides the ability to use the adjacent Morrison's car park without restriction, providing almost unlimited car parking, which is a major selling point should the premises ever become vacant." 1 Passing rent divided by valuation plus assumed purchasers' costs. 2 Gross borrowings less unrestricted cash divided by last published property portfolio valuation. -Ends- For further information, please contact: Custodian Capital Limited Richard Shepherd-Cross / Nathan Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 Imlach / Ian Mattioli MBE www.custodiancapital.com [1] Numis Securities Limited Hugh Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jonathan/Nathan Brown www.numiscorp.com Camarco Ed Gascoigne-Pees Tel: +44 (0)20 3757 4984 www.camarco.co.uk Notes to Editors Custodian REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by small lot sizes, with individual property values of less than GBP10m at acquisition. The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. By targeting smaller lot size properties, the Company intends to provide investors with an attractive level of income with the potential for capital growth. Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company. For more information visit www.custodianreit.com [2] and www.custodiancapital.com [1].. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: CREI OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 6433 EQS News ID: 740887 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c24dec6d0ea6c746569ddd52de0eca8d&application_id=740887&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=44eae66ce326b2005a19503bbab5faed&application_id=740887&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 05, 2018 02:02 ET (07:02 GMT)