

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's service sector expanded at the slowest pace since March amid a slowdown in new order growth and strong inflationary pressures, data from IHS Markit showed Monday.



The services Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 57.2 in October from 58.7 in September. The pace of expansion was the weakest in seven months.



The composite output index posted 56.1 in October, down from 58.4 in September. Nonetheless, any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



New business in services expanded at a marked pace in October, albeit one that was the slowest in seven months. New orders from abroad continued to increase but at a slower pace in September.



Employment growth of service providers accelerated for the fifth successive month in October, reaching a ten-month high. On price front, the survey showed that both input prices and output charges increased at quicker rates.



Looking forward, Irish service providers were optimistic regarding activity over the coming year. Confidence was broadly in line with that seen in September.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX