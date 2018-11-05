

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro declined against some of its major counterparts in early European deals on Monday.



The euro dropped to 1.1378 against the greenback and 128.77 against the yen, from its early highs of 1.1400 and 129.13, respectively.



Reversing from its early highs of 1.5853 against the aussie and 1.7172 against the kiwi, the euro edged down to 1.5807 and 1.7099, respectively.



The next possible support for the euro is seen around 1.12 against the greenback, 127.00 against the yen, 1.56 against the aussie and 1.68 against the kiwi.



