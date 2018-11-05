

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were modestly higher on Monday, shrugging off weak cues from Wall Street and Asia.



Optimism over a U.S.-China trade deal quickly faded after White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow downplayed the potential for a quick trade deal.



Chinese President Xi Jinping repeated his rhetoric against protectionist trade practices advocated by U.S. President Donald Trump in a speech in which he also pledged to further lower import tariffs.



Investors looked ahead to the U.S. congressional elections due on Tuesday, as the results would give Democrats a chance to more effectively oppose Republican President Donald Trump's agenda.



Meanwhile, a rate hike is unlikely when the Federal Reserve concludes its monetary policy meeting on Thursday.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 10 points or 0.20 percent at 5,112 in opening deals after rising 0.3 percent on Friday.



Societe Generale shares were up slightly. The bank has entered into an agreement to sell Euro Bank, its retail banking subsidiary in Poland, to Bank Millennium.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX