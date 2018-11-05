

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares fell slightly on Monday, tracking a firmer pound after reports that Prime Minister Theresa May has secured a secret Brexit deal to keep the U.K. in the customs union.



Investors also looked ahead to the U.S. mid-term elections as well as the FOMC meeting this week for directional cues.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down about 0.1 percent at 7,085 in opening deals after declining 0.3 percent on Friday.



Software product group Micro Focus International advanced 1.7 percent. The company said that it's trading for the twelve months ended October 31 has continued in line with the Board's expectations with an improved revenue trajectory in the second half of the year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX