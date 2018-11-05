Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc

HEADLINE: Declaration of first interim dividend

The Directors of The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc announce that they have declared a first interim dividend for the year ending 31 March 2019, of 6.25 pence per ordinary share, payable on 30 November 2018 to Ordinary Shareholders on the register on 16 November 2018. The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 15 November 2018. The Board continues its exercise to rebalance the interim and final dividends, whilst simultaneously at least maintaining the final dividend.

Kelly Nice

for and on behalf of

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

5 November 2018