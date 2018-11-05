

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Monday, Eurozone Sentix investor confidence is due. Economists expect the indicator to drop to 8.8 in November from 11.4 in October.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro held steady against the yen and the greenback, it recovered against the franc and the pound.



The euro was worth 1.1382 against the greenback, 128.86 against the yen, 1.1435 against the franc and 0.8759 against the pound as of 4:25 am ET.



