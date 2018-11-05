Invesco Markets III Plc - Circ re Fund Closure

05 November 2018

THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION.

AUTHORISED PARTICIPANTS, MARKET MAKERS, BROKERS, NOMINEES, AND INTERMEDIARIES IN THE SECONDARY MARKET ARE REQUESTED TO ENSURE THAT THEIR CLIENTS ARE MADE AWARE OF THE CONTENTS OF THIS NOTICE.

If you are in any doubt about the course of action to take in relation to this document, you should consult your stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other professional advisor.

If you have sold or transferred your Shares in the Invesco FTSE UK High Dividend Low Volatility UCITS ETF, please pass this document at once to the purchaser or transferee or to the stockbroker, bank or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected, for transmission to the purchaser or transferee as soon as possible.

Please note that this notice has not been reviewed by the Central Bank of Ireland (the "Central Bank").

This notice may also be translated into other languages. Any such translation shall only contain the same information and have the same meaning as the English language notice. To the extent that there is any inconsistency between the English language notice and the notice in another language, the English language notice will prevail. If applicable, please contact your Paying Agent for a local language version of this notice.

To: Shareholders of

Invesco FTSE UK High Dividend Low Volatility UCITS ETF (ISIN:IE00BYYXBD20)

(the "Fund")

Re: Closure of the Fund



Dear Shareholder,

The Directors of Invesco Markets III Public Limited Company (the "Company") wish to inform you of their decision to close the Fund with effect from 06 February 2019 (the "Closure Date") for the reasons set out below.

Background to the Decision

The Directors have discretion under the Company's articles of association and the prospectus to redeem all of the shares of a sub-fund of the Company (the "Shares") if the net asset value of that sub-fund is lower than U.S. $350 million. The Directors, in consultation with Invesco Global Asset Management DAC (the "Manager"), have reviewed the Invesco ETF range and due to the size of the Fund and low levels of investor demand, have resolved to close the Fund in the best interests of shareholders.

Procedure for Closure

For primary market orders (Authorised Participants)

Requests for repurchase or subscription for Shares in the Fund may be made in the usual manner in accordance with the Prospectus for the Fund until 05 February 2019 (the "Final Dealing Day").

For secondary market orders (on exchange, for NON Authorised Participants)

The Fund will be de-listed from the stock exchanges on which it is listed and the last day of trading of the Fund on those stock exchanges will be 04 February 2019 (the "Final Trading Day").

As the Directors are keen to close the Fund in the most expedient and cost-efficient manner, PLEASE NOTE THAT:

if you have not sold your Shares in the Fund on or before the Final Trading Day and you remain registered as a shareholder in the Fund as at the Closure Date; OR if you have not validly applied for redemption of your Shares on or before the Final Dealing Day and you remain registered as a shareholder in the Fund as at the Closure Date,

your Shares in the Fund will be compulsorily redeemed at the net asset value per Share as of the Closure Date and the net redemption proceeds will be sent to youin accordance with the redemption procedures set out in the prospectus. The expected settlement date will take place on or around 13 February 2019.

Please note that following this notice of closure and before the Closure Date, the Fund may experience significant redemptions and as a result, the ability to meet the investment objective of the Fund may be compromised with a resulting increase of the tracking error in the Fund.

All costs associated with the closure of the Fund will be borne by the Manager. All other normal operating and transaction costs will continue to be borne by the Fund and its shareholders.

Further Information for the Secondary Market Investors

The purchase and sale of the Shares of the Fund on the secondary market takes place through the relevant stock exchange via a member firm or stockbroker and is not a subscription or redemption of Shares with the Fund. Investors on the secondary market who wish to avoid having their Shares compulsorily redeemed should consider selling their Shares on a relevant stock exchange on or before the Final Trading Day. No proceeds resulting from any compulsory redemption of the Shares shall be payable by the Company directly to any persons other than those persons listed in the Company's register of shareholders as at the Closure Date.

Please note that investors buying and selling Shares through a broker or a market maker/Authorised Participant and/or investors who hold Shares through a nominee and/or clearing agent, may not appear in the Company's register of shareholders. Such investors should deal directly with the relevant broker, market maker/Authorised Participant, nominee or clearing agent (as relevant) in respect of their investment. Investors should contact their stockbroker, bank manager, legal adviser, accountant or other independent financial advisor if they have any questions regarding the implications of the closure of the Fund. You should seek tax advice if you are in any doubt regarding the tax implications of the closure of the Fund under the laws of your country of residence, domicile or incorporation.

In addition, if you have any queries on the closure of the Fund, please do not hesitate to contact Invesco on invest@invesco.com or +44 (0)20 3370 1113, or your usual Invesco representative.

Yours faithfully

Director

For and behalf of

Invesco Markets III Public Limited Company