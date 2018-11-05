Enzymatica AB: Bulletin from Extraordinary General Meeting in Enzymatica AB (publ)

Press release

5 November, 2018

Bulletin from Extraordinary General Meeting in Enzymatica AB (publ)

Today's Extraordinary General Meeting in Enzymatica AB (publ) resolved to approve the Board of Directors' resolution on 18 October 2018 to carry out a new share issue with preferential rights for the shareholders of the company.

The general meeting resolved to approve the resolution by the Board of Directors on 18 October 2018 to issue new shares with preferential rights for the existing shareholders. According to the terms set by the Board of Directors, as announced on 18 October 2018, each share in Enzymatica held on the record date for participation in the rights issue on 12 November 2018, entitles to one (1) subscription right and seven (7) subscription rights entitle to subscription for four (4) new shares. The subscription price has been set to SEK 1.90 per share, which represents total rights issue proceeds of approximately SEK 98.7 million before transaction costs. The subscription period will run from 14 November until 28 November 2018, with a right for the Board of Directors to extend the subscription period. By the new share issue, the company's share capital will increase by not more than SEK 2,077,436.20 through the issuance of a maximum number of 51,935,888 new shares.

Additional information regarding the rights issue will be included in the prospectus that will be published before the subscription period starts.



The minutes from the extraordinary general meeting will be available on the company's webpage, www.enzymatica.com.

For more information, please contact:

Fredrik Lindberg, CEO, Enzymatica AB

Tel: +46 (0)708-86 53 70 | Email: fredrik.lindberg@enzymatica.com (mailto:fredrik.lindberg@enzymatica.com)

About Enzymatica AB

Enzymatica AB is a Swedish life science company that develops and sells medical devices for infection-related diseases. The products are based on a barrier technology that includes marine enzymes. The company's first product is ColdZyme Mouth Spray, which can prevent colds and reduce the duration of disease. The product has been launched in about ten markets. The strategy is to continue to grow by strengthening the Company's position in existing markets and expanding into new geographic markets through established partners. The company has its headquarters in Lund and is listed on Nasdaq First North. For more information, visit: www.enzymatica.com (http://www.enzymatica.com/).

Enzymatica's Certified Adviser is Erik Penser Bank.

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Enzymatica AB via Globenewswire

