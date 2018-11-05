HONG KONG, Nov 5, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - Coinsuper, the leading global cryptocurrency exchange today announced a strategic partnership with Weever FinTech, the crypto trading arm of CASH Financial Services Group (CFSG, SEHK: 510).Ms. Karen Chen, Co-founder & CEO of Coinsuper, said: "We heartily congratulate Weever on their new platform rollout and are confident this strategic partnership will be mutual beneficial. This modern example of merging the crypto and traditional finance worlds represents a key milestone on our corporate mission."CFSG Executive Director and CEO Mr. Benson Chan said: "We are delighted at Coinsuper joining our groundbreaking platform as a strategic partner developing the region's first commission-free crypto trading services for millennial investors."Their experience in both financial markets and the crypto landscape is instrumental to our development into the pioneer of cryptocurrency trading in the region."Led by financial industry veterans and digital asset crusaders, Coinsuper specialises in assisting financial institutions, professional investors and alliance partners to enter the crypto market to highest regulatory requirements and compliance.Weever targets launching the first commission-free cryptocurrency trading platform in Hong Kong, providing mobile-driven, social-sharing and tech-savvy 'millennial' crypto investors more efficient access to cryptocurrency markets via smartphone.About 300,000 potential users are on the platform's waiting list to trade in the most liquid and active cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash."Welcoming Coinsuper aboard, Weever is committed to providing Best execution to crypto-investors, developing a proprietary platform offering timely and easy Access to multiple exchanges and OTC trading desks," added Mr. Chan.Establishing and maintaining a Trusted trading environment compliant with international standards and security requirements assures a robust platform that meets the needs of high-volume trading, while investors on a budget can also invest in cryptocurrency 'Splits' as low as a thousandth of a coin, he said."We are confident that these BATS benefits will open a new horizon for our investors to grasp the transient opportunities in the crypto investment world," added Mr. Chan.About CoinsuperHong Kong-based Coinsuper is the top cryptocurrency exchange led by former top-notched financial industry veterans and digital asset evangelists. The established background has well proven to provide industry know-how to combine the traditional financial market with the crypto landscape. Coinsuper deal extensively with fiat trading, in turn, requirements for compliance and regulatory abidance come in higher standard, calling for more comprehensive financial licensing and traditional banking supports.Coinsuper leverages their network to bring financial institutions, professional investors and alliance partners to accelerate the path towards the crypto market. We are also well trusted by our strategic partners and investors including Pantera, ChinaEquity, Ausvic, 8 Decimal, New Focus Auto, Cash Financial, Sky9, Guosheng International, Chunda and Juntong, among others. www.coinsuper.comAbout WeeverWeever FinTech Ltd is a subsidiary of CASH Financial Services Group ("CFSG", SEHK: 510). Weever aims at providing commission-free cryptocurrency trading services with a more efficient access to the cryptocurrency markets, serving the most mobile-driven, social-sharing and tech-savvy users of the millennium. For more information, please visit www.weever.com.hk.For media enquiries, please contact:For CoinsuperMs. Yolanda ZhongTel: +852 3796 3802e-mail: Yolanda.zhong@coinsuper.comFor CFSG / Weever:Ms. Magdalene TsangTel: +852 2287 8088e-mail: magdalene.tsang@cash.com.hkMs. Ivy LeungTel: +852 2287 8317e-mail: ivy.leung@cash.com.hkSource: CoinsuperWeever FintechCopyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.