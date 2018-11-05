

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone's investor sentiment eroded for a third consecutive month in November to its lowest level in two years, survey data from Sentix showed on Monday.



The Sentix investor confidence indicator dropped to 8.8 from 11.4 in October. The latest reading, which matched economists' expectations, was the lowest since October 2016.



'The problem areas in Europe and the global economy remain largely the same, which does not make it any better,' the think tank said. 'Germany's weakness is also weighing on the Euroland economy.'



The current situation index fell to 29.3, which was the lowest since April 2017, from 33 in the previous month. This was also the third decline in a row.



The expectations measure dropped to -9.8 in November from -8.3 in October.



The investor confidence index for Germany fell to 15.6 in November, which was the lowest since February 2016, from 20 in October.



Globally, Latin America was in focus as the election of the new Brazilian president nourishes hope for an end to the recessionary phase, Sentix said.



The latest survey was conducted between November 1 and November 3, among 991 investors of which 281 were institutions.



