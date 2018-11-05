Pareteum Announces New Asia CEO

Vic Bozzo to lead growth strategy

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pareteum Corporation (Nasdaq: TEUM), a cloud software platform company, today announced that CEO Vic Bozzo has been appointed as the new CEO of Pareteum Asia, replacing Manjot Mann, who has accepted a position as chief executive officer with M1 in Singapore. Vic Bozzo assumes his new role within Pareteum Asia Pty Ltd immediately.

Manjot Mann commented, "Pareteum is a fast-growing company with very bright prospects in Asia. Mobile enablers are looking to diversify beyond pure telecom plays to create more meaningful applications for their customer base, and Pareteum is extremely well-positioned for such a proposition in Asia. I will always be supportive of Pareteum and wish Vic Bozzo and the company all the best."

Pareteum Executive Chairman and Principal Executive Officer of Pareteum Hal Turner added, "Pareteum has already seen great success in the Asia market, where two-thirds of the world's population currently live, and a projected five billion will by 2030. The opportunity for Pareteum to provide mobility enablement in a region that will host 60% of the global population shows why we are moving the company's chief executive into this role. Placing Vic Bozzo at the helm will ensure that we assertively address this massive opportunity. We look forward to a continued relationship with Manjot Mann, who served Pareteum on the advisory board before leading our expansion to Asia."

About Pareteum Corporation:

Pareteum Corporation (Nasdaq: TEUM) is a rapidly growing Global Software Defined Cloud company with a mission to connect "every person and everything." Organizations use Pareteum to energize their growth and profitability through our Global Software Defined Cloud and complete turnkey solutions featuring relevant content, applications, and connectivity worldwide. Our Cloud platform services partners (technologies integrated into our cloud) include: HPE, IBM, Ribbon Communications (Sonus+GenBand), NetNumber, Oracle, Microsoft, and other world class technology providers. All of the relevant customer acquired value is derived from Pareteum's leading Global Software Defined Cloud, delivering award-winning mobile enablement, regardless of the user's location or network. By harnessing the value of communications, Pareteum serves retail, enterprise and IoT customers. Pareteum currently has offices in New York, São Paulo, Madrid, Barcelona, Bahrain, Singapore, Indonesia, Germany, Belgium, United Kingdom and the Netherlands. For more information please visit: www.pareteum.com.

Forward Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained herein constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements with respect to Pareteum's plans and objectives, projections, expectations and intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about Pareteum's industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Because such statements involve risks and uncertainties, the actual results and performance of Pareteum may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Unless otherwise required by law, Pareteum also disclaims any obligation to update its view of any such risks or uncertainties or to announce publicly the result of any revisions to the forward-looking statements made here. Additional information concerning certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested in Pareteum's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available from the SEC or may be obtained upon request from Pareteum Corporation.

