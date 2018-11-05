Secarna Pharmaceuticals GmbH & Co. KG: Secarna Pharmaceuticals and MetP Pharma enter into a co-development agreement for transnasally delivered antisense oligonucleotide-based CNS therapeutics

Secarna's proprietary antisense oligonucleotide platform LNAplus TM to be combined with MetP Pharma's nasal drug delivery technology to develop novel treatment options for neurodegenerative disease

Transnasal delivery helps to deliver active ingredients directly to the central nervous system and consequently to overcome the blood-brain barrier, a common hurdle in CNS drug development

MUNICH/MARTINSRIED, GERMANY and EMMETTEN, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2018 / Secarna Pharmaceuticals ("Secarna"), a new breed of biopharmaceutical company focusing on the discovery and development of antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) therapies to address challenging or previously undruggable targets in a number of organ systems, today announced that the Company has entered into a co-development agreement with MetP Pharma ("MetP"), a privately held specialty pharmaceutical company focusing on the nasal delivery of drugs to the systemic circulation and the brain. The companies will combine Secarna's unique LNAplus antisense oligonucleotidesplatform with MetP's leading commercial-stage nasal drug delivery technology to develop novel and highly innovative treatment options for neurodegenerative diseases.

For some indications and drugs, nasal application is superior to other administration methods. This is mainly due to the fact that nasal mucosa and olfactory epithelium allow substances to directly enter the peripheral circulation and central nervous system. MetP developed a unique delivery technology, a nasal unit-dose container and a proprietary formulation, which is intended to transport novel antisense oligonucleotide-based therapeutics developed by Secarna to the brain by the nerve (olfactory and trigeminal) pathways, only available after nasal application, bypassing the blood-brain barrier and therewith provide new CNS medications to patients. The combination of MetP's delivery technology with Secarna's drug candidates shall create a reliable, easy-to-use drug-device combination also associated with potentially superior safety, efficacy and reduced toxicity at lower doses.

Jonas Renz, Managing Director and co-founder of Secarna Pharmaceuticals, commented: "We are delighted to join forces with MetP Pharma to develop highly specific, safety-optimized and efficacious antisense oligonucleotide therapies for challenging and previously undruggable targets which play a role in severe neurodegenerative disorders. Traditionally, the blood-brain barrier proves to be a major challenge in delivering the right active ingredients directly to the central nervous system. Overcoming this hurdle by the transnasal delivery of drugs has the potential to provide desperately needed new therapeutic options for CNS diseases."

Secarna's proprietary third generation drug discovery platform LNAplusTM, which encompasses all aspects of drug discovery and pre-clinical development, enables the Company to discover novel antisense therapies for challenging or currently not druggable targets.Secarna's LNAplusTM platform and LNAplusTM based ASOs have previously been validated by in-house projects as well as in academic and industry collaborations. With over 15 development programs focusing on targets and indications such as immuno-oncology, immunology, antiviral, fibrotic diseases, ophthalmology, neurodegenerative diseases and cardiometabolic diseases, where antisense-based approaches have clear benefits comparted to other therapeutic modalities, Secarna is a leading antisense drug discovery and development company.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

About Secarna Pharmaceuticals GmbH & Co. KG

Secarna Pharmaceuticals is the next generation antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) company with multiple innovative antisense therapies in various stages of pre-clinical development in the areas of immuno-oncology, ophthalmology, immunology, fibrotic diseases (airways, liver, kidney), and anti-viral applications. Secarna's mission is to maximize the performance and output of its proprietary LNAplusTM antisense oligonucleotide discovery platform, to develop highly specific, safe, and efficacious antisense therapies for challenging or currently not druggable targets. www.secarna.com

About MetP Pharma AG

MetP Pharma AG, founded by Udo and Claudia Mattern, is a privately held company, focusing on the nasal delivery of drugs to the systemic circulation and brain. MetP has developed a unique drug delivery technology consisting of a nasal unit-dose and a proprietary formulation designed to apply semi-solid drug formulations precisely and in varying doses. It is reliable, easy-to-use and safe and offers increased efficacy and reduced toxicity at lower doses by avoiding first-pass effects and improved entry into the brain without re-engineering the molecule. www.mattern-pharma.com

Contact

Jonas Renz

Managing Director and Co-Founder

Jonas.Renz@secarna.com

Secarna Pharmaceuticals GmbH & Co. KG

Am Klopferspitz 19

82152 Planegg/Martinsried

Tel.: +49 (0)89 215 46 375

For media enquiries:

Anne Hennecke

MC Services AG

anne.hennecke@mc-services.eu

Tel.: +49 (0)211.52 92 52 22

SOURCE: Secarna Pharmaceuticals

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/527117/Secarna-Pharmaceuticals-and-MetP-Pharma-enter-into-a-co-development-agreement-for-transnasally-delivered-antisense-oligonucleotide-based-CNS-therapeutics