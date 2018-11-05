Technavio analysts forecast the global office stationery and supplies B2B market to grow at a CAGR close to 3% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

Growing adoption of multichannel marketing is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global office stationery and supplies B2B market 2018-2022. Players are expanding and making amends to their distribution channels to market their products. Online shopping has spurred vendors to introduce a range of products on the online platform with the help of e-commerce players working in the market. Although online distribution has increased, offline stores governed the market in 2017 and will continue to dominate during the forecast period. The offline distribution channel is the more prominent sales channel because it holds better supply chain network. Staples is the largest office supplier globally and serves its customers in 26 countries. It has also become the second-largest online marketer for office supplies with its online portal Staples.com after Amazon.com in the US. Various vendors are using mobile-based applications to increase their sales and expand customer outreach. Social media marketing is another important aspect that every company is implementing as it is the emerging medium for product promotion. Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+, WhatsApp, and YouTube are the most powerful social media platforms. Marketers are also concentrating on social media campaigns for product marketing.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global office stationery and supplies B2B market is the integration of the latest technological features to existing products.

Global office stationery and supplies B2B market: Product innovation in terms of technology integration

The key vendors are integrating the latest technological features to existing products, thereby augmenting their value and demand. One of the prime reasons for the growth of the market is the significant rise in the number of start-ups. The rising scope of business opportunities has encouraged players to start aligning their products in ways that meet the needs of the end-customers. International and domestic players are innovating in terms of packaging, form, shape and size. Apart from functional innovations, players are leveraging technological innovations incorporated in the products. The growth in commercial real estate and increase in the rate of employment also contribute to the demand for office stationery and supplies. Some of the office stationery that has been influenced by product innovation include permanent markers, index dividers, zip drive tapes, name badges, toner cartridges, and color-coding labels and others.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on general retail goods and services, "Apart from product innovation, the rising demand for computer and printer supplies is another factor driving the growth of the market. Increased digitization in the workplace has increased the demand for office supplies such as computers and printers. This has further pushed up the demand for printer cartridges and computer and printer-related stationery."

Global office stationery and supplies B2B market: Segmentation analysis

The global office stationery and supplies B2B market research report provides market segmentation by distribution (offline and online), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for over 52% share, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. Although APAC held the smallest share of the market, it is expected to witness the maximum increase in its market share over the forecast period.

