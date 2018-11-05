Tallinn, Estonia, 2018-11-05 11:41 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Management commentary for the 3rd quarter 2018 financial results Changes in the management On 13.09.2017, a meeting of the shareholders and board of UPP Olaines OÜ was held where it was decided to change the composition of the management and supervisory board of UPP Olaines OÜ and its subsidiary, Olaines Logistics SIA. The previous supervisory board member, Marko Tali, has been appointed as the chairman of the management board of UPP Olaines OÜ and Olaines Logistics SIA, while both of the previous members of the management board, Hallar Loogma and Kevin Soon, have been discharged from their positions. Hallar Loogma has been appointed on the supervisory board. The changes in the management and supervisory board of UPP Olaines OÜ were completed by 05.10.2018. Marko Tali has been the head of investments in United Partners Investments OÜ, the direct investment arm of United Partners Group OÜ. These changes are part of the efforts to streamline the management of United Partners Group's investments. Assessment of the property In August and September of 2018, a property management service provider CityService assessed the condition of the building. The conclusion was that the load-bearing structures of the building are stable and no critical deformations were present. Some damages to the asphalt surface at the ramps and truck parking areas were found, but they are easily repairable and are expected to be taken care of by the end of the year. Operations No other significant events occurred in Q3 2018 and all regular operations of the premise are running smoothly, including duly and timely collection of rental and utilities payments from the tenants. As of the end of Q3 2018, there is no vacancy in the premises. Basis of preparation of the interim financial results The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of UPP Olaines OÜ for 9 months 2018 have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting, except for the requirement to disclose comparative financial information. The company was founded in 24.08.2017 and did not have any economic activity until the acquisition of the investment property on 15.12.2017. Therefore the company has no financial history for a year-on-year comparison. Condensed consolidated interim statement of financial position (in EUR) Note 30.09.2018 31.12.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash and cash equivalents 7 418,881 381,336 Accounts receivable and prepayments 8 448,582 445,824 ------ --------------------------------------- ----------------------- Total current assets 867,463 827,160 Investment property 9 30,544,000 30,544,000 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Total non-current assets 30,544,000 30,544,000 TOTAL ASSETS 31,411,463 31,371,160 Accounts payable and other settlements 10 786,509 679,593 Loans and borrowings 11 1,064,016 886,667 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Total current liabilities 1,850,525 1,566,260 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Loans and borrowings 11 28,795,070 29,641,633 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Total non-current liabilities 28,795,070 29,641,633 TOTAL LIABILITIES 30,645,595 31,207,893 Share capital 2,500 2,500 Retained earnings 763,368 160,767 -------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL EQUITY 765,868 163,267 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 31,411,463 31,371,160 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Condensed consolidated interim statement of comprehensive income (in EUR) Note Q3 2018 9 months 2018 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sales revenue 4 599,759 1,877,856 Net rental income 599,759 1,877,856 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Administrative expenses 5 (3,028) (132,211) Operating profit 596,731 1,745,645 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Financial income / (cost) 6 (158,619) (1,143,044) Profit before income tax 438,112 602,601 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit for the period 438,112 602,601 Total comprehensive income for the period 438,112 602,601 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Further information: Siim Sild Director, United Partners Advisory OÜ e-mail: siim.sild@unitedpartners.ee Phone: +372 5626 0107 