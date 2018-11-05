

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) announced that Trulicity (dulaglutide) significantly reduced major adverse cardiovascular events, or MACE, a composite endpoint of cardiovascular death, non-fatal myocardial infarction (heart attack) or non-fatal stroke, meeting the primary efficacy objective in the precedent-setting REWIND trial. Eli Lilly and Company noted that Trulicity is the first type 2 diabetes medicine to demonstrate superiority in the reduction of MACE events in a clinical trial that included a majority of participants who did not have established cardiovascular disease.



REWIND assessed the risk of MACE in adults with type 2 diabetes with a wide range of CV risk. The study compared the effect of once-weekly Trulicity 1.5 mg to placebo when added to standard of care.



Enrique Conterno, president, Lilly Diabetes and Lilly USA, said: 'Millions of people with type 2 diabetes face a high risk for cardiovascular disease. These data further validate Trulicity as a well-established option for people with type 2 diabetes.'



Lilly plans to submit the data to regulatory authorities next year.



