

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) announced a new operating structure focused on three customer-facing areas: Consumer, Business and Verizon Media Group / Oath.



The company noted that the groups will be supported by a network and IT organization, and corporate-wide staff functions. The changes will be effective January 1, 2019. Verizon expects to transition to financial reporting under the new structure during second-quarter 2019.



Verizon Consumer Group will include the consumer segment for both the company's wireless and wireline businesses, including wireless wholesale. It will be led by Ronan Dunne, currently executive vice president and president of Verizon Wireless.



Verizon Business Group will include the wireless and wireline enterprise, small and medium business, and government businesses, as well as wireline wholesale and Verizon Connect, the company's telematics business. It will be led by Tami Erwin, currently executive vice president - Wireless Operations.



Verizon Media Group / Oath sits at the intersection of media, advertising and technology, helping people access and receive media, entertainment, gaming, news, commerce and other services. It will be led by Guru Gowrappan, who was previously announced as Oath CEO.



Verizon's Global Network & Technology organization, which will serve all company operations, will be led by Kyle Malady, currently chief network operations officer and chief technology officer.



There are no changes in leadership for company-wide staff functions, the company said.



