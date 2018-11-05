EXCHANGE NOTICE 5 NOVEMBER 2018 SHARES RAMIRENT PLC: CHANGE OF TRADING AND ISSUER CODES The change of Ramirent Plc's trading code from RMR1V to RAMI will be valid in the Nasdaq Helsinki's INET trading system as from 7 November 2018. At the same time company's issuer code is changed from RMR to RAMI. Updated identifiers: Company name: Ramirent Plc New trading code: RAMI New Issuer code:RAMI ISIN code: FI0009007066 Order book ID: 024340 Nasdaq Helsinki Global Listing Services ******************************************* TIEDOTE 5.11.2018 OSAKKEET RAMIRENT OYJ: YHTIÖN KAUPANKÄYNTI- JA LIIKKEESEENLASKIJATUNNUKSEN MUUTOS Ramirent Oyj:n kaupankäyntitunnuksen muutos RMR1V:stä RAMI:ksi tulee voimaan Nasdaq Helsingin INET-kaupankäyntijärjestelmässä 7.11.2018 alkaen. Samalla myös yhtiön liikkeeseenlaskijatunnus muuttuu RMR:sta RAMI:ksi. Uudet perustiedot: Yhtiön nimi: Ramirent Oyj Uusi kaupankäyntitunnus: RAMI Uusi liikkeeseenlaskijatunnus: RAMI ISIN-koodi: FI0009007066 Order book id: 024340 Nasdaq Helsinki Global Listing Services