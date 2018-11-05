DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) today announced that it has significantly extended the reach and capability of its ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) practice with the acquisition of two leading ServiceNow partners.

DXC has acquired UK-based TESM, a global end-to-end ServiceNow partner, andBusinessNow, the largest independent ServiceNow partner in the Nordics. The additions of TESM and BusinessNow reflect DXC's commitment to its growing ServiceNow practice and build on the scale, reach, industry experience and skills portfolio necessary to lead in the fast-growing enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) market.

Enterprise clients increasingly are seeking to establish better, faster and more efficient workflows and processes to improve customer and employee satisfaction and lower operating costs. Working together, DXC and ServiceNow deliver a range of cloud-based, as-a-service solutions that extend beyond IT service management (ITSM) across the enterprise to risk and compliance as well as human capital management.

While solidifying DXC's position as a ServiceNow innovator and leader, today's acquisitions will accelerate DXC's ability to offer clients in a growing number of key industries an expanded range of cloud-based, as-a-service solutions to transform service management across the enterprise, including IT, operations, customer service, human resources and security operations.

"TESM and BusinessNow add a unique set of skilled people, IP and aligned offerings which will further enable DXC enterprise clients to leverage the ServiceNow platform as a foundation for enterprise-wide digital transformation," said Dan Stoks, vice president, global ServiceNow practice for DXC Technology. "Our cultural match, shared vision and capabilities on the ServiceNow platform will greatly enhance our ability to address rapidly growing customer needs across Europe, the UK and around the world."

TESM, a ServiceNow Gold Services Partner

TESM was launched in 2013 by a team of practitioners using deep industry and technology experience to provide a practical and realistic approach to the delivery of service management projects, solutions and services. An early adopter of ServiceNowwith deep experience in cloud and service automation, TESM has a growing client base that include four of the top 20 global banks that are supported by more than 200 ServiceNow experts with 88 certifications.

The TESM team include ServiceNow experts in ITSM, IT Operations Management (ITOM), Security Operations, Governance, Risk Compliance (GRC) and HR Service Delivery who provide Implementation, Analytics, consulting and managed services. TESM is headquartered in London with presence in New York, Dublin, Holland, Sydney and Frankfurt.

"TESM has experienced rapid growth through reputation and referral," said Patrick O'Connor, CEO and founder, TESM. "Today a number of the largest financial services and pharmaceutical companies are long-term TESM customers, and we have made significant investments in R&D to accelerate enterprise adoption of ServiceNow as clients make the shift to digital. We are excited to become part of DXC Technology, and to leverage the company's brand, global presence and scale to further grow our business and value to clients."

BusinessNow, a Recognized ServiceNow Leader in the Nordics

BusinessNow, founded in 2014, is the leading expert for ServiceNow advisory, implementation and training, and is the fastest growing dedicated ServiceNow Gold Services Partner in the Nordics. Across its employee base, BusinessNow holds 98 certifications and has successfully delivered more than 500 projects for a 100-plus client base in Europe. With skills in management consulting, product development, agile execution and talent management, BusinessNow will bring additional experience, depth and skill to DXC's ServiceNow practice and client base across Europe.

We have grown BusinessNow with strategic and dedicated focus on ServiceNow skills, management consulting capabilities, talent development, customer innovation and automation," said Bo Wilchen-Pedersen, CEO, BusinessNow. "As we are joining DXC Technology, the leading global ServiceNow partner, our focus and foundation becomes even stronger, while getting global presence and profound product development and innovation. We believe that we have provided the best possible future for both our customers and employees."

The DXC Technology ServiceNow Practice

A ServiceNow Global Strategic Partner, DXC has been a leader in the ServiceNow ecosystem for more than 12 years and has over 20 years of Enterprise Service Management Experience. With expertise in consulting, delivering and managing ServiceNow solutions, DXC offers a comprehensive portfolio of services that enable clients to harness the full power of the ServiceNow platform and accelerate beyond service management to service excellence throughout their enterprise. In addition to being a Global Strategic Partner, DXC is a Gold Sales and Services Partner within the ServiceNow ecosystem.

DXC expanded its global ServiceNow practice by acquiring Fruition Partners in 2015. DXC has more than 700 people dedicated to its ServiceNow practice and has completed over 3,300 successful implementations. Our practice also manages over 300+ ServiceNow instances directly for customers helping them to keep current with ServiceNow upgrades. DXC's global delivery function leverages a ServiceNow-powered delivery and automation platform for our managed services operations.

In 2018, DXC received ServiceNow's "Highest Number of New Logos Award for Global Sales Partners" for the second consecutive year and the "Highest Number of Deployments Award for Global Services Partners" for the third year in a row. ServiceNow is a DXC strategic partner and part of the DXC Partner Network. For more information on the DXC and ServiceNow strategic partnership, go here.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) is the world's leading independent, end-to-end IT services company, serving nearly 6,000 private and public-sector clients from a diverse array of industries across 70 countries. The company's technology independence, global talent and extensive partner network deliver transformative digital offerings and solutions that help clients harness the power of innovation to thrive on change. DXC Technology is recognized among the best corporate citizens globally. For more information, visit dxc.technology.

About TESM

TESM is a London based company, with 8 offices in 6 countries, providing global services to customers. Clients include leading organizations in multiple industry verticals with a depth of experience in financial services. Founded in 2013. TESM has grown through reputation and today count some of the largest financial services and pharmaceutical companies as long-term customers. See TESM.

About BusinessNow

BusinessNow is the leading expert in the Nordics for ServiceNow advisory, implementation and training. With specialized capabilities for service automation, BusinessNow has made the fastest growing dedicated ServiceNow Gold Services Partner in the Nordic region. BusinessNow has driven more than 100 clients to success and have more than 500 projects delivered, its team owns skills within management consulting, product development, agile execution and talent management. See BusinessNow.

