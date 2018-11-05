Perceptive Advisors Closes Second Credit Opportunities Fund at Hard Cap of $675 Million

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Perceptive Advisors LLC, an investment management firm focused on the healthcare sector, is pleased to announce the final closing of Perceptive Credit Opportunities Fund II ("Fund II") with $675 million in commitments. Fund II exceeded its target and was oversubscribed, reaching its hard cap. With the closing of Fund II, Perceptive manages approximately $1 billion of capital dedicated to private credit.

Fund II received capital commitments from a globally diverse group of institutional investors, including foundations, endowments, family offices, financial institutions and pension funds. "We are pleased to announce the continued growth of Perceptive Advisors and are delighted to have received the support from our new and long-standing investors," said Joseph Edelman, Founder and CEO of Perceptive Advisors.

Perceptive Credit Opportunities will continue its focused investment strategy in Fund II, which centers on providing customized, minimally-dilutive debt financing solutions to innovative healthcare companies. "We are continuing to see strong interest from healthcare companies seeking alternative funding solutions to enable growth and expansionary R&D opportunities," said Sam Chawla, Portfolio Manager of Perceptive's Credit Opportunities Funds.

The Perceptive Credit Opportunities Funds are focused on providing tailored private credit financing solutions to healthcare companies across all stages and subsectors, including biopharma, medical devices, diagnostics, life science research and healthcare information technology. Perceptive Credit Opportunities Funds partners with small and medium-sized companies to provide capital ranging from $10 - $100 million per investment.

About Perceptive Advisors

Founded in 1999 and based in New York, NY, Perceptive Advisors is an investment management firm focused on supporting the progress of the life sciences industry by identifying opportunities and directing financial resources to the most promising technologies in healthcare. For more information about Perceptive, visit www.perceptivelife.com.

